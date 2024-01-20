You'll now get a preview of links in Word documents on the web

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has introduced a new feature for those using Word for the web, allowing them to be aware of what websites clicking on links in documents will open. In simple words, Microsoft Word for the web can now show users a preview of links upon hovering the mouse cursor.

By showing you a preview of links available in documents, the Microsoft Word web client helps you decide whether to open a link. When you hover your mouse over the link, it’ll show you a preview of the webpage that the link will take you. So, if you don’t see anything useful there, there might be no harm if you don’t open it.

Link preview in Microsoft Word for the web | Image: Microsoft

Moreover, the Word web client will also show you previews of linked headings and bookmarks. And for that, all you have to do is click the link text.

However, the ability to preview links is enabled by default. You need to enable connected experiences by heading to File > About > Privacy Settings and then selecting Enable optional connected experiences checkbox. Microsoft also encourages users to share feedback if they have suggestions regarding the new link preview capability.

