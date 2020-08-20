You can now use your Sony camera as a high-quality webcam for your Windows PC

You can now use Sony camera as a high-quality webcam for your Windows PC. Sony has released a new application that will allow you to do the same. Once the setup is done, you can use your Sony camera as a webcam for a livestreaming/web conferencing service
Here’s how you can do it:
1) On the camera, you need to update the following setting:
Connecting ILCE-9M2/7RM4 to a computer
- MENU ? (Network) > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] >[Off]
- MENU ? (Network) > [PC Remote Function] > [PC Remote] > [On]
- MENU ? (Network) > [PC Remote Function] >[PC Remote Cnct Method] >USB
Connecting ZV-1 to a computer
- MENU > (Network) > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone]> [Off]
- MENU > (Network) > [PC Remote Function] > [PC Remote] > [On]
Connecting the camera other than ILCE-9M2/7RM4/ZV-1
- MENU > (Network) / (Wireless) > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Off]*
- MENU > (Setup) > [USB Connection]> [PC Remote]
2. Connect the camera and computer using the supplied USB cable.
When using the ILCE-7M2, ILCE-7S, ILCE-7SM2, ILCE-7RM2, ILCE-5100, ILCE-6300, ILCA-68, ILCA-77M2, DSC-RX1RM2, DSC-RX10M2, DSC-RX10M3, DSC-RX100M4, or DSC-RX100M5
- Before proceeding to step 3 below, first set the camera to (Auto Mode). After launching the livestreaming/web conferencing service and starting the video, change to movie mode.
When using a camera other than those listed above
- Set the camera to movie mode.
3. Launch the live distribution/web conferencing service on your personal computer.
You may have to install additional software or register an account beforehand.
4. Change the appropriate setting in the live distribution/web conferencing service to switch the camera to be used from the PC’s built-in camera to the Sony camera.
The setting procedure will differ depending on the service you are using.
