You can now use your Sony camera as a high-quality webcam for your Windows PC

You can now use Sony camera as a high-quality webcam for your Windows PC. Sony has released a new application that will allow you to do the same. Once the setup is done, you can use your Sony camera as a webcam for a livestreaming/web conferencing service

Here’s how you can do it:

1) On the camera, you need to update the following setting: Connecting ILCE-9M2/7RM4 to a computer MENU ? (Network) > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] >[Off]

MENU ? (Network) > [PC Remote Function] > [PC Remote] > [On]

MENU ? (Network) > [PC Remote Function] >[PC Remote Cnct Method] >USB Connecting ZV-1 to a computer MENU > (Network) > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone]> [Off]

MENU > (Network) > [PC Remote Function] > [PC Remote] > [On] Connecting the camera other than ILCE-9M2/7RM4/ZV-1 MENU > (Network) / (Wireless) > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Off]*

MENU > (Setup) > [USB Connection]> [PC Remote] 2. Connect the camera and computer using the supplied USB cable. When using the ILCE-7M2, ILCE-7S, ILCE-7SM2, ILCE-7RM2, ILCE-5100, ILCE-6300, ILCA-68, ILCA-77M2, DSC-RX1RM2, DSC-RX10M2, DSC-RX10M3, DSC-RX100M4, or DSC-RX100M5 Before proceeding to step 3 below, first set the camera to (Auto Mode). After launching the livestreaming/web conferencing service and starting the video, change to movie mode. When using a camera other than those listed above Set the camera to movie mode. 3. Launch the live distribution/web conferencing service on your personal computer. You may have to install additional software or register an account beforehand. 4. Change the appropriate setting in the live distribution/web conferencing service to switch the camera to be used from the PC’s built-in camera to the Sony camera. The setting procedure will differ depending on the service you are using.

