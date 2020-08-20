You can now use your Sony camera as a high-quality webcam for your Windows PC

Sony camera webcam

You can now use Sony camera as a high-quality webcam for your Windows PC. Sony has released a new application that will allow you to do the same. Once the setup is done, you can use your Sony camera as a webcam for a livestreaming/web conferencing service

Here’s how you can do it:

1) On the camera, you need to update the following setting:

Connecting ILCE-9M2/7RM4 to a computer

  • MENU ? (Network) > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] >[Off]
  • MENU ? (Network) > [PC Remote Function] > [PC Remote] > [On]
  • MENU ? (Network) > [PC Remote Function] >[PC Remote Cnct Method] >USB

Connecting ZV-1 to a computer

  • MENU > (Network) > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone]>  [Off]
  • MENU > (Network) > [PC Remote Function] > [PC Remote] > [On]

Connecting the camera other than ILCE-9M2/7RM4/ZV-1

  • MENU > (Network) / (Wireless) > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Ctrl w/ Smartphone] > [Off]*
  • MENU > (Setup) > [USB Connection]> [PC Remote]

2. Connect the camera and computer using the supplied USB cable.

When using the ILCE-7M2, ILCE-7S, ILCE-7SM2, ILCE-7RM2, ILCE-5100, ILCE-6300, ILCA-68, ILCA-77M2, DSC-RX1RM2, DSC-RX10M2, DSC-RX10M3, DSC-RX100M4, or DSC-RX100M5

  • Before proceeding to step 3 below, first set the camera to (Auto Mode). After launching the livestreaming/web conferencing service and starting the video, change to movie mode.

When using a camera other than those listed above

  • Set the camera to movie mode.

3. Launch the live distribution/web conferencing service on your personal computer.

You may have to install additional software or register an account beforehand.

4. Change the appropriate setting in the live distribution/web conferencing service to switch the camera to be used from the PC’s built-in camera to the Sony camera.

The setting procedure will differ depending on the service you are using.

Source: Sony

