You can now share links to video calls on Signal—like on Teams and Zoom

Signal, a popular privacy-centered messaging app, has now introduced the ability to create “call links”. So, just like on Microsoft Teams and Zoom, you can share these links with others for them to join the call without having to be in the group chat.

Signal has a cap for group calls of up to 50 participants—hence it may be a bit of a reach to put it side-by-side with Zoom (up to 100 for free accounts and 1,000 for premium) and Teams, which generally supports up to 300 participants for standard plans. Before this update, you could only do group calls with those in the same group as you.

The update also includes other features such as the Team-esque “raise hand” button, emoji reactions, and a dedicated calls tab. Folks on Signal Desktop also have more layout options to view participants and updated call settings for easier camera and mic controls.

These updates are now live in the latest Signal update for Android, iOS, and Desktop.

Signal is a popular messaging app for privacy-focused users and works differently from Meta-owned WhatsApp. While WhatsApp does collect some data and shares it with Meta, Signal keeps things private by collecting minimal data.

And unlike the multinational conglomerate Meta, Signal is run by a non-profit, uses end-to-end encryption on all messages, calls, and media, and relies on donations instead of ads or data-sharing.

“We believe that however you want to communicate – a text, a call, a voice message, a GIF, a video call, a story – you should be able to do it privately,” says Signal Messenger’s Program Manager, Nina Berman.