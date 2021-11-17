Google is rolling out Chrome 96 today to all users of their browser, which brings an interesting new feature to Windows users.

Using a flag, Windows users can now enable the rounded corners and drop-shadow features in the Chrome browser on Windows 11, and interestingly this is available even on Windows 10.

If you like the look, you can enable it using the Windows 11 Style Menus flag in Chrome://flags.

Simple go enter Chrome://flags in the address bar, enter Windows 11 in the Search bar and select Enabled – All Windows Versions.

Will you be enabling this feature? Let us know below.

via WindowsLatest