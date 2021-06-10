You can now easily create Tasks and To Dos from Microsoft Teams chats

Microsoft has rolled out the ability to easily create Tasks and To Dos in Microsoft Teams directly from your chats or channel posts.

Users can identify tasks which arise from conversation e.g. can you check the TPS report, and then easily create a Microsoft To Do or Planner task.

The feature is available when you right-click on a message (screen shot above) and select “more actions”. Users are then able to add all the required details e.g. due date and also make a task individual or collaborative.

Microsoft announced the feature in September last year, and has only completed the roll-out recently. To make use of the feature you need to have the Tasks App in Teams installed.

via onMSFT