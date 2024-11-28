You can now download Gemini mobile app as Workspace user

The rollout may take up to two weeks

Google has recently announced the general availability of the AI-powered Gemini mobile app for Workspace users.

The app lets you perform on-the-go research, provides quick answers, and offers advanced features like converting handwritten notes or whiteboard sketches into Google Docs, Gmail, or presentation-ready visuals.

Launching on iOS and Android, the Mountain View tech giant says that some web-based features, such as Workspace extensions, file uploads, and even Gemini Gems are not yet available on mobile. The app is now available for Google Workspace users, including Business, Enterprise, and Education editions.

“As part of this roll out, we’re also extending access to the Gemini mobile app for all Education users, both as a core service with a qualifying edition and as an additional service,” Google says.

However, for iOS users, it’s not possible to authenticate their Workspace accounts through the Google mobile app, even with Gemini integrated. Instead, they must install the standalone Gemini mobile app for Workspace account authentication.

Not too long ago, Google also added at least 13 new file types supported by the AI chatbot, including Google Sheets and Docs. You can now upload files such as TXT, DOC, DOCX, PDF, and XLSX from Google Drive or local devices, with a file size cap of 100MB and up to 10 files simultaneously.

You can download the Gemini mobile app via the Google Play Store (must need v. 15.42 or newer to authenticate) or the Apple App Store.