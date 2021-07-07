Xiaomi is well known for releasing high-concept devices to show just how technically advanced the company is, such as the Mi Mix Alpha last year.

LetsGoDigital has uncovered another new design patent which gives us a peek into the company’s next spectacular device.

Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software filed a design patent with China National Intellectual Property Administration in early 2021 with 8 product sketches.

Variant B shows a device with a quad-curved waterfall screen which covers all sides and corners except the back. It appears to have an in-display camera and no physical buttons and on the rear appears to have a special camera cluster.

LetsGoDigital rendered the device which can be seen below:

The rear camera may have the 200-megapixel sensor which the company is rumoured to be working on with Samsung.

Xiaomi has a history of releasing at least a few units of their high-concept devices, so we look forward to seeing real photos of this device in the future.

The full patent can be seen here.