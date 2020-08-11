Xiaomi announces new Mi TV LUX with 55-inch transparent OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate

Xiaomi today announced the new Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition. This new Transparent Edition comes with a 55-inch transparent OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and a faster response time of 1ms. This TV also supports Dolby Atmos for great sound experience. To offer great UX, this TV packs MediaTek 9650 flagship TV chipset. Xiaomi also announced that this TV will have 93 percent DCI-P3 color coverage.
Mi TV LUX product images:
Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition in action! pic.twitter.com/FlkGuHNbEA
— Agatha Tang (@aggasaurus) August 11, 2020
This new Transparent Edition TV will cost 49,999 CNY in China (about $7200 USD).
