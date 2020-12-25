Samsung has completely dominated the foldable market in 2020, with only Motorola offering any real competition.

2021 may be a different story, with Rob Young from Display Search reporting Xiaomi will be releasing 3 different foldables in 2021, each with a different form factor.

So the next foldable to hit the market will likely be from Xiaomi who is expected to have 3 foldables in the market in 2021. They will actually have all 3 types. The first will be outfolding, the second will be in-folding and the third will be clamshell. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 24, 2020

The 3 devices would be an outward folding device like the Huawei Mate X, an inward-folding one like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, and a clamshell like the Motorola Razr.

The foldable phone market is expected to get crowded in the coming years, with big players like Apple joining the foldable bandwagon. Besides Apple, the Chinese tech giants OPPO, Xiaomi are going to try their luck in making their first-ever foldable smartphones. The companies had filed multiple patents, giving us a glimpse of what the new finished product could like.

Recently, Xiaomi has filed yet another patent for its foldable smartphone. And while the phone maker didn’t try anything revolutionary, unlike its previous patented foldable phone, the latest one includes a pop-up selfie camera. The patent design was filed with The Hague International Design System back in September this year and was published on November 20.

The patented foldable smartphone features a small cover display, like the first-generation Galaxy Fold. As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi’s patent includes a pop-up selfie camera and not a notch design or punch hole. At the back of the device, we’re seeing three cameras placed in the upper left corner, though we don’t have the details about the camera configuration of the patented device. Other features include USB-C, microphone on both top and bottom, volume control button, and on/off button.

