Jeremy Hinton, Xbox Asia Director, describes Japan as “one of the most important and fastest-growing markets for Xbox worldwide.” Proving it is the launching of Xbox Cloud Gaming last year at the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Xbox Stream, the complete Japanese localization of the titles Starfield and Redfall, and the growing partnerships of Xbox with Japanese independent developers. This pushes the relationship between the company and the country’s market to continuously expand over time. With this, Xbox decided to assure the future of Xbox in the Japanese market by launching the official Xbox Wire Japan yesterday, February 28.

“As we continue our journey, we are excited to bring the joy and community of gaming to so many more players in Japan and help them keep up to date with all the content and experiences available on console, PC as well as cloud,” wrote Hinton in an Xbox Wire article. “We are thrilled to offer our fans consistent updates through Xbox Wire and are reinforcing our commitment to Japanese gamers by bringing you the most important Xbox news, when you need it and in your own language.”

According to Hinton, the new website is an important platform that will allow Japanese fans to access the latest Xbox updates after the recent launch of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Japan. It is also expected to bring the gaming community close to Japanese fans, journalists, and content creators by providing first-hand news and articles written in Japanese. With this, Japanese readers can expect content about Xbox consoles, services, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and everything related to the Xbox Game Studios and partner studios. Moreover, the news and articles that will be published on the website are expected to be up-to-date, relevant, and fully localized news according to the needs of the Japanese public.

If you want to check out the new website and the content it offers relevant to the Japanese market, visit https://news.xbox.com/ja-jp/.