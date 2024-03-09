Xbox update preview releases to the Alpha Skip-Ahead

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

There’s a new update available for download today. While some updates focus on behind-the-scenes improvements, this one brings a handy new feature for managing your OneDrive storage and a fix for Xbox Wireless Controller users.

Alpha Skip-Ahead is an invitation-only program for Xbox Insiders who want to test out the absolute cutting-edge Xbox features. It’s part of the Xbox Insider program, which lets people try out pre-release versions of the Xbox OS before they are available to the public.

When users upload a new screenshot or game clip to OneDrive and are running low on space, they will now receive a toast notification. On the other hand, if your Xbox controller requires an update, you will receive a notification to install it as soon as you connect the controller to your console. If you miss or dismiss the notification, you can manually install the update by opening the Xbox Accessories App.

Fixes Included Thanks to all the great feedback Xbox Insiders provide and the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented with this build: System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more visit: What’s This? Learn More About Pseudo-Loc in Preview.

Known Issues While known issues may have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes, they are not being ignored! However, it may take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. If you experience any of these issues, we ask that you please follow any guidance provided and file feedback with Report a Problem. Audio Some users have reported experiencing intermittent audio issues across the dashboard, games, and apps. Troubleshooting : If you do experience issues, please confirm your TV and all other equipment have the latest firmware installed. If you are unsure, you may need to contact the manufacturer for assistance. You can also find additional troubleshooting tips here: Troubleshoot audio on your Xbox console. Feedback : If you continue to experience issues after applying the latest firmware and troubleshooting further, please submit feedback via Report a Problem when you are experiencing the issue. Use the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option, then select the category “Console experiences” and “Console Audio Output Issues”. Note : Be sure to include as much information as possible about the issue, when it started, your setup, troubleshooting you have completed, and any additional information that will help us reproduce the issue.

Networking We are investigating reports of an issue where the console may not connect to the network immediately on boot. If you experience this, be sure to report the issue via Report a Problem as soon as you’re able. Workaround : Wait a minute or two for the connection to establish. If your console still hasn’t connected, restart your Xbox from the Power Center or the guide then file feedback with Report a Problem. Learn more about restarting here: How to restart or power cycle your Xbox console.



Xbox recently announced their partnership with Boosteroid.

