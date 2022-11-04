Xbox is preparing better sales notification settings for its customers

Xbox has finally realized the importance of an excellent notification system on its store platform. Now, the team is rolling out a test on various rings of Xbox involving random subsets of Insiders who will be able to access better Notification settings.

“A random subset of users will see a new category has been added to the Notifications preferences where users can adjust if and how they will see Store notifications, such as when a game on their Wish List is on sale,” Xbox detailed the feature on its three different posts. “To adjust these settings, navigate to Settings > Preferences > Notifications > Xbox notifications > Store.”

The test covers three rings of the Xbox Insider testing community (Delta, Beta, and Alpha) and will allow users to be alerted when their Wish List items go on sale. Compared to the current process of enabling Wish List notifications within the individual list settings, this feature being tested should make the activation of better sales alerts more direct for customers.

While this is the only new feature included in the update previews rolling out to the three Insider rings, it can make relevant changes to the experience of Xbox customers once it is released publicly. This will also greatly benefit Microsoft’s gaming business, which needs a boost, given the current challenges it is facing.

In the 2023 Q1 financial result report recently released by the company, the Xbox division saw a 4% increase in overall revenue. A huge part of it was from the 13% growth in Xbox hardware, but the tech giant underscored it experienced a drop in its game content and services revenue by 3%. A reliable notification sales system might help alleviate this content sales crisis being faced by the company, but it isn’t the only area that requires Microsoft’s attention. Aside from the problematic Xbox dashboard of users, the gaming community is still thirsty for new AAA exclusives from Microsoft. Xbox Lead Phil addressed this in a recent podcast interview.

“One thing we’ve heard loud and clear is that it’s been too long since we’ve shipped kind of what people would say is a big first-party game,” Spencer admitted. “We can have our excuses on covid and other things but in the end I know people invest in our platform and they want to have great games.”