The Xbox Starfield controller is finally here, and it’s bizarre

by Rafly Pratama
June 12, 2023

Xbox Starfield controller is finally out to take off with you, and its exciting design matches the hype surrounding the hotly-anticipated game. 

Priced at $79.99, the controller boasts a stunning design and enhanced features, making it a perfect navigation tool for those venturing into the depths of the Starfield universe.

Featuring transparent triggers that allow you to view the bronze rumble motors, a bronze metallic D-pad, and side and back two-tone grips, this controller offers both style and functionality. The custom button mapping allows you to personalize your gaming experience, ensuring maximum comfort and precision.

Whether you’re playing on a console or PC, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Starfield Limited Edition provides seamless compatibility. It includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology, allowing for wireless gaming on consoles, Windows 10/11 PC, mobile phones, and tablets. Plus, with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack, you can easily plug in any compatible headset for immersive audio.

To celebrate the Starfield universe, the controller features a unique Constellation-inspired color mark around the Xbox button. The bronze, metallic hybrid D-pad beautifully complements the sleek design of the white top case, adding a touch of elegance to your gaming setup.

During the recent Xbox Games Showcase 2023 event, the latest Xbox exclusive is getting a new trailer and apparently, will require you to have at least 125GB of storage. 

