Xbox Series X SSD only has 802GB of available storage

The Xbox Series X SSD isn’t as large as many have been led to believe.

With many outlets releasing their Xbox Series X previews today, key details of Microsoft’s premium next-gen console are being released, including the amount of space available on the console’s internal storage.

In an IGN preview, it was revealed that the Xbox Series X internal storage only has 802GB of storage available to use on its 1TB internal SSD.

As for the next-gen external storage, the Xbox Series Storage Expansion Card also offers 1TB of storage… Kinda. Instead, you’ll actually be seeing 920GB of usable storage for a SSD that costs £220.