Update: Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series expansion card that adds 1TB of storage to an Xbox Series or Xbox Series S will cost a whopping £220/$220.



Preorders just opened for the Xbox Series expansion card on the Microsoft Store – here for UK and here for US – alongside a blog post detailing the next-gen expandable storage.

Xbox’s Jason Ronald explained some of the tech behind its new Xbox Series expansion card storage technology:

“The Xbox Velocity Architecture is a key innovation of our next generation consoles, delivering unprecedented speed and performance enabling transformative gaming experiences never before possible on console. This level of consistent, sustained performance requires advanced components which comes at a higher cost than traditional hard drives or SSDs often found in PCs,” he said.

“By partnering with an industry leader in Seagate, we worked together to deliver an expandable storage solution which delivers identical performance at the lowest cost possible and available this holiday.”

Read the original story of the Xbox Series expansion card, written by Pradeep, below:

Original Story:

Microsoft Xbox Series X will come with a 1TB NVME SSD that delivers 2.4 GB/s of raw I/O throughput. Similarly, Xbox Series S comes with 512GB NVME SSD. If the built-in storage is not enough, gamers can buy the Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card. The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is now available for pre-order for $219 from BestBuy.

Unlike a regular expandable storage solution, Seagate’s Storage Expansion Card will provide additional game storage at peak speed and performance by replicating the console’s internal custom SSD experience. Also, the installation experience will be seamless. The card can be inserted directly into the back of the console via the dedicated storage expansion port.

Previous generation Xbox titles can still be played directly from external USB 3.2 hard drives. However, to receive all the benefits of the Xbox Velocity Architecture and optimal performance, Xbox Series X, optimized games should be played from the internal SSD or Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card.