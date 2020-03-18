Microsoft has surprisingly revealed the Xbox Series X release date just days after the official announcement of the Xbox Series X specs.

For those who have eagerly been awaiting the announcement of the Xbox Series X release date, wait no further. Brace yourselves! Are you braced? The Xbox Series X release date is Thanksgiving 2020.

Xbox Series X is the next generation of Xbox consoles that aims to offer ray-traced gaming, 8K visuals, 120fps games, 3D audio and more. The console is powered by a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom RDNA 2.0 GPU.

While the Xbox Series X release date has been announced as Thanksgiving 2020, no price has been announced. We imagine that its primary competitor, Sony’s PlayStation 5, will launch around a similar timeframe. All we know is that the next-gen PlayStation console will be launch after March 2020. No surprise there!

As for backward compatibility, the Xbox Series X will allow players to experience four generations of Xbox games on a single console. Using the same backward compatibility team that helped to create such an awesome library of games for Xbox One and Xbox One X, we should expect to see another exceptional effort for Xbox Series X backward compatibility.

For more details on Xbox Series X click here.