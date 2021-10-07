Microsoft’s 20th-anniversary Xbox Controller for the Series X|S consoles has accidentally been leaked online ahead of its official announcement.

The rather fetching translucent black and green controller was leaked in a Best Buy in a store listing which shows the controller fully lit from a variety of angles, rather spoiling Microsoft’s plans to tease us with the design before their full announcement.

“Inspired by the styles and innovations of the past, this 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox wireless controller brings you the best of the last 20 years,” the listing on Best Buy Canada, which is remarkably still up, reads.

“It features a transparent black design with vibrant green details that stay true to Xbox’s signature style while thoughtfully designed buttons and a hybrid D-pad enable precision, tactical gameplay.”

Microsoft has recently been teasing this new celebratory 20th-anniversary controller design with a silhouetted cryptic tweet, which didn’t show any detail, however, best Best Buy have rather spoiled that mystery.

Alongside this controller, Microsoft has been celebrating the 20th-anniversary of Xbox with a variety of special edition accessories and merchandise such as the recently announced Adidas “Forum Tech” sneakers, the Krispy Kreme Xbox doughnuts, and of course, the Series X mini-fridge.