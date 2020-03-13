If you’re currently experiencing issues with Xbox Live, don’t worry – you’re not alone. The service is currently undergoing some outages that are affecting login attempts, in-game servers, and purchases.

As per the Xbox Live Status page, those attempting to sign into Xbox Live on Windows 10, the official Xbox website, any Xbox 360 consoles, and any Xbox One consoles may find themselves unable to do so.

Xbox One players may also find themselves unable to buy downloadable items or use prepaid cards or codes for downloadable items or Xbox Live subscriptions. It appears that the purchasing issue isn’t affecting any other platforms.

While the status page states that those are the only two affected areas, many users on Twitter are reporting that they’re incapable of logging into games such as Fortnite and Rainbow Six Siege.

Xbox Support says it’s aware of the issues and that the teams are looking into it.

We're aware that users are seeing issues signing into Xbox Live services. Our teams are looking into this issue. We will update you here but in the meantime, you can find updates on our status page. https://t.co/dG2dbISiH7 — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) March 12, 2020

You can keep an eye on the server status for yourself by following the link here.