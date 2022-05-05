After the sweepstake for the newly released Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Xbox is here again to give its players the chance to win custom console and controller designs. This time, sweepstakes participants will win an Xbox Series S custom console and controller inspired by the LEGO-themed action-adventure game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The new designs of the Xbox products are made possible with the joint effort of Xbox and the LEGO Group in celebration of May the 4th, which is also known as the “Star Wars Day.” The LEGO Star Wars Xbox Sweepstakes will offer 12 consoles representing the 12 iconic characters of the nine Star Wars Skywalker Saga films. In particular, the console and controller designs will showcase BB-8, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Darth Vader, Finn, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Rey, Stormtrooper, and Yoda. According to Xbox, the bodies of the consoles will also reflect the colors that signify the 12 playable characters in the game.

Joining the sweepstakes is easy. Those who want to participate only need a genuine public Twitter account and follow Xbox’s official account. After that, participants should re-tweet the promotional post of the sweepstake while using the hashtag #LEGOStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4th.

The sweepstake is open to all individuals 18 years of age and above and legal residents of Xbox live-supported regions. The acceptance of entries already started on Wednesday, May 4, and will last until Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. PDT. After the period, winners will be notified via a Twitter DM.