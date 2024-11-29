Xbox hit Forza Horizon 5 port on PS5 has been sitting un-launched since summer

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Rumors are saying that Forza Horizon 5 has been ported to Sony’s PS5, but “its release was delayed (not cancelled) this past summer.”

Reliable leaker @eXtas1stv on X says (in Spanish) that Microsoft believes the Xbox hit “can do quite well” when it arrives on the competitor console. “It will arrive, I don’t know when, but it will arrive,” says the leaker.

Rumors regarding Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 have been going on for months, as a lot of Xbox and PS exclusives have been making their way to the competitor’s consoles—like The Last of Us that arrived on PCs.

Windows Central’s Jez Corden has previously denied that Forza Horizon 5 is the “big” Xbox exclusive coming to PS5. While he acknowledges that Forza Horizon 5 would be a good candidate for a PS5 release in the future, he believes the upcoming announcement—expected to happen soon, possibly at Gamescom—will feature a different game entirely.?

Playground’s open-world racing title has reached 40 million players worldwide as of July 2024 and it’s currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. Launched in 2021, the IGN’s Game of the Year-winning title was both critical and commercial success.

“Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars,” Microsoft describes the game, which is currently on sale as a part of the Black Friday promotion in the store.