Xbox extends Free Play Days until October 31st to celebrate Halloween

No plans this weekend? Just stay at home, and enjoy the comfort of your room while playing these four new games available under the Shocktober edition of Free Play Days. The fun started on Thursday, but Xbox feels a bit generous this season, so you get until October 31st (at 11:59 p.m. PDT) to enjoy the suspense-filled titles as you welcome Halloween.

Dead by Daylight

Standard Edition at 60% off: $11.99 (Free Play Days)

Silent Hill Edition at 40% off: $29.99 (Free Play Days)

Killer Expansion Pack at 40% off: $41.99 (Free Play Days)

Feel the full horror of the Halloween season by playing Dead by Daylight, where you can choose to play between an unstoppable Killer and one of 4 Survivors trying to evade a gruesome death. If you choose the former, you can take control of any of the seven morbid characters (including The Trapper, The Hillbilly, The Wraith, The Nurse, The Hag, The Huntress, and The Doctor), who will let you release your inner psycho this season. If you want to be a Survivor, on the other hand, there are a total of nine characters to explore, such as Meg Thomas, Claudette Morel, Jake Park, Dwight Fairfield, Ace Visconti, Nea Karlsson, Bill Overbeck, Feng Min, and David King.

Ghostrunner

Standard Edition at 60% off: $11.99 (Free Play Days)

Halloween screams the need for a hardcore FPP slasher, so here’s Ghostrunner for you. Infiltrate the futuristic megastructure Dharma Tower, and take down the tyrannical Keymaster as the most advanced blade fighter who uses a monomolecular katana. From the top to the bottom of the tower, you’ll constantly be faced with waves of enemies. You’re always outnumbered but will never be outclassed.

Thymesia

Standard Edition at 20% off: $23.99 (Free Play Days)

Play as Corvus in the Kingdom of Hermes in Thymesia, which is in its calamity age due to widespread plague and infected monsters prowling the blood-soaked streets. You are the kingdom’s last hope, and the only way you can do it is by digging into your memory. The action RPG with fast-paced combat and an intricate plague weapon system will let you put your dark side to good use by applying them to plague-corrupted enemies spreading further harm into the kingdom.

Dolmen

Standard Edition at 60% off: $15.99 (Free Play Days)

Enter the world of Revion Prime, a hostile alien world, to find and collect samples of Dolmen. This crystal means a great deal to your planet due to its particularly unique properties that can allow interaction between realities and revolutionize space exploration. However, prepare for the most vicious creatures waiting for your arrival there.