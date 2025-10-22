Word Password Recovery: Top 6 Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Losing access to a crucial Word document due to a forgotten password can be incredibly frustrating. Fortunately, several specialized word password recovery software solutions are available to help you regain entry to your valuable files. These tools employ various techniques, from brute-force attacks to dictionary attacks, to crack the encryption and unlock your documents.

This article explores six of the best word password recovery software options available in 2025, outlining their features, strengths, and pricing to help you choose the right solution for your specific needs. Whether you are a student, professional, or simply someone who needs to recover a lost password, this guide will provide you with the information you need to make an informed decision.

What’s the Best Word Password Recovery Software?

Passper for Word

Passper for Word is a robust and user-friendly tool designed to recover lost or forgotten passwords from Microsoft Word documents. It employs a combination of brute-force, dictionary, and mask attacks to efficiently crack passwords of varying complexity. The software is compatible with a wide range of Word versions, ensuring broad applicability.

Passper for Word offers a high success rate and a clean, intuitive interface, making it suitable for both novice and experienced users. Its advanced algorithms and multi-core CPU support ensure faster password recovery times.

Key Features:

Supports various attack modes: Brute-force, Dictionary, Mask, and Smart.

High recovery rate with advanced algorithms.

User-friendly interface with step-by-step instructions.

Compatible with Microsoft Word 97-2019.

Pricing: $29.95 (1-Month License)

iSunshare Word Password Genius

iSunshare Word Password Genius is a powerful password recovery tool that specializes in unlocking password-protected Microsoft Word documents. It utilizes multiple attack methods, including brute-force, mask, and dictionary attacks, to recover passwords of any length and complexity. The software supports various Word file formats, ensuring compatibility across different versions.

With its intuitive interface and efficient recovery algorithms, iSunshare Word Password Genius offers a reliable solution for regaining access to your valuable Word documents. Its advanced features and customizable settings allow you to tailor the recovery process to your specific needs.

Key Features:

Supports multiple attack types: Brute-force, Mask, Dictionary, and Smart.

High recovery rate with customizable settings.

User-friendly interface with clear instructions.

Compatible with Microsoft Word 97-2019.

Pricing: $25.95 (1-Year License)

Passware Kit Basic

Passware Kit Basic is a comprehensive password recovery solution that supports a wide range of file types, including Microsoft Word documents. It employs advanced decryption algorithms and multiple attack methods to recover passwords from various file formats and applications. The software is designed for both personal and professional use, offering a versatile solution for password recovery needs.

Passware Kit Basic provides a user-friendly interface and a range of features to streamline the password recovery process. Its advanced capabilities and comprehensive support make it a valuable tool for anyone who needs to recover lost or forgotten passwords.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of file types and applications.

Employs advanced decryption algorithms and attack methods.

User-friendly interface with comprehensive features.

Includes a hardware acceleration option for faster recovery.

Pricing: $49 (License)

Accent OFFICE Password Recovery

Accent OFFICE Password Recovery is a professional-grade tool designed to recover lost or forgotten passwords from Microsoft Office documents, including Word files. It utilizes a combination of advanced algorithms and multiple attack methods to efficiently crack passwords of varying complexity. The software supports various Office versions and file formats.

Accent OFFICE Password Recovery offers a high success rate and a range of features to customize the recovery process. Its advanced capabilities and user-friendly interface make it a valuable tool for both personal and professional use.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of Office versions and file formats.

Employs advanced algorithms and multiple attack methods.

Customizable settings for tailored recovery.

GPU acceleration for faster password recovery.

Pricing: $40 (License)

Stellar Password Recovery for MS Word

Stellar Password Recovery for MS Word is a dedicated tool that specializes in recovering lost or forgotten passwords from Microsoft Word documents. It employs a combination of brute-force, dictionary, and mask attacks to efficiently crack passwords of varying complexity. The software is compatible with a wide range of Word versions, ensuring broad applicability.

Stellar Password Recovery for MS Word offers a high success rate and a clean, intuitive interface, making it suitable for both novice and experienced users. Its advanced algorithms and multi-core CPU support ensure faster password recovery times.

Key Features:

Supports various attack modes: Brute-force, Dictionary, and Mask.

High recovery rate with advanced algorithms.

User-friendly interface with step-by-step instructions.

Compatible with Microsoft Word 97-2019.

Pricing: $39.99 (License)

Renee Passnow

Renee Passnow is primarily a Windows password recovery tool, but it also includes features to recover passwords from Microsoft Office documents, including Word files. It works by creating a bootable disk that allows you to bypass the password and access your files.

Renee Passnow is a versatile tool that can be used to recover passwords from a variety of sources. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features make it a valuable tool for anyone who needs to recover lost or forgotten passwords.

Key Features:

Recovers Windows passwords.

Recovers passwords from Microsoft Office documents.

Creates a bootable disk for password recovery.

User-friendly interface.

Pricing: $49.99 (License)

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Passper for Word iSunshare Word Password Genius Passware Kit Basic Accent OFFICE Password Recovery Stellar Password Recovery for MS Word Renee Passnow Attack Modes Brute-force, Dictionary, Mask, Smart Brute-force, Mask, Dictionary, Smart Multiple Multiple Brute-force, Dictionary, Mask N/A Compatibility Word 97-2019 Word 97-2019 Wide Range Wide Range Word 97-2019 N/A User Interface User-friendly User-friendly User-friendly User-friendly User-friendly User-friendly Pricing $29.95 $25.95 $49 $40 $39.99 $49.99

Choosing the right word password recovery software depends on your specific needs and budget. This table provides a quick comparison of the key features and pricing of each option.

Tips for Choosing the Right Software

Consider the complexity of your password: If you suspect a simple password, a dictionary attack might suffice. For more complex passwords, a brute-force or mask attack may be necessary.

If you suspect a simple password, a dictionary attack might suffice. For more complex passwords, a brute-force or mask attack may be necessary. Check compatibility with your Word version: Ensure the software supports the version of Microsoft Word used to create the document.

Ensure the software supports the version of Microsoft Word used to create the document. Read user reviews: Research user reviews to get an idea of the software’s effectiveness and reliability.

Research user reviews to get an idea of the software’s effectiveness and reliability. Take advantage of free trials: Many software options offer free trials, allowing you to test the software before making a purchase.

Many software options offer free trials, allowing you to test the software before making a purchase. Verify the legitimacy of the software: Always download software from reputable sources to avoid malware or other security threats.

Regaining Access To Your Word Files

Recovering a lost Word password can be a daunting task, but with the right software and techniques, it is often possible to regain access to your valuable documents. By carefully considering your needs and choosing the appropriate tool, you can increase your chances of success.

FAQ

What is the best word password recovery software?

The best software depends on your specific needs, but Passper for Word, iSunshare Word Password Genius, and Passware Kit Basic are generally considered top contenders.

