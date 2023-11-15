Microsoft is bringing together Microsoft To Do, Microsoft Planner and Microsoft Project for the web

Right now, Microsoft has several task management services like Microsoft To Do, Microsoft Planner and Microsoft Project. The different Microsoft task management services are designed for different project situations. Selecting the right tool for your project is a critical decision. In order to simply its task management offerings, Microsoft today announced that it is bringing together Microsoft To Do, Microsoft Planner and Microsoft Project for the web into a single, unified experience called Microsoft Planner.

At Ignite 2023, Microsoft detailed its plans for Microsoft Planner. Microsoft claims that this new Planner experience will scale easily from simple collaborative task management to more complex project management. The new Microsoft Planner will offer the following capabilities:

The ability to easily find tasks, so users can focus on the tasks they need to get done today.

Helping users work the way they want. Whether for individual tasks or team initiatives, Planner will enable them to choose the approach that’s best for their needs.

Creating project plans with powerful scheduling and resourcing tools. As plans evolve, Planner will offer a menu of capabilities to meet unique business needs.

Copilot in Planner will help users get started with a plan faster with simple prompts and as the plan evolves, it will add goals and intelligently suggest new tasks to help keep users informed on progress.

Also, the Tasks by Planner, To Do app in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Project for the web will be renamed as Planner over the coming months. The new Planner experience will first be available in the Planner app in Microsoft Teams in spring 2024, followed by web experiences later in 2024.