Microsoft today announced the release of WinUI 3.0 feature roadmap. The feature roadmap table included below will offer you the status on WinUI 3 features, and the expected date of availability. As you can expect from any project development, there might be changes in the below plan. You can check the source link periodically for the latest updates.

WinUI 3 is a UI layer that takes the decoupled UWP XAML Visual Layer, the WinUI 2 library, and combines it with more modern features and capabilities. This layer can be used in any Desktop app or UWP app.

WinUI 3.0 feature roadmap:

Customer Capability Preview 2 (July 2020) Preview 3 (Nov 2020) WinUI 3.0 ( Preview 4 (Feb 2021) Post-3.0 (3.x releases Reunion 0.5 (March 2021 ) Reunion 0.8 (May 2021) Reunion 1.0 or beyond WinUI in Desktop (Win32) apps Y Y Y Y Y Y Supports MSIX Deployment Y Y Y Y Y Y WinUI works downlevel to Windows 10 version 1803 and above Y Y Y Y Y Y .NET 5 Support for Desktop apps Y Y Y Y Y Y <SwapChainPanel> Y Y Y Y Y Y Chromium-based WebView2 Y Y Y Y Y Y Title Bar customization for Desktop apps X Y X Y Y Y Y Y Fluent Shadows X X X YX X Y Input validation for data fields X X ZX YX X Y Multi-window support for Desktop apps (separate threads) X XY Y Y Y Y ARM64 Multi-window support for Desktop apps (same thread) YX X Y Y Drag and drop ARM64 support Y Y Y Y Y Off-thread input for SwapChainPanels Drag and drop Y Y Y Y Y RenderTargetBitmap Off-thread input for SwapChainPanels XY XY Y Y Y Ready for production apps RenderTargetBitmap X Y X YX X Y Supports non-MSIX deployment Mouse cursor customization Y Y Y Y Y Animated NET 5 Gif S s upport for UWP apps Y Y Y Y Y XAML VirtualSurfaceImageSource ( Islands VSIS) support Y Y Y Y Works on Windows 10X Ready for production apps Y Y Y Works on additional Windows form factors (Xbox, HoloLens, IoT, Surface Hub) Supports non-MSIX deployment Y Y Title . Bar customization NET 5 Support for UWP apps Y Y Acrylic material XAML Islands Y Y Reveal Highlight Works on Windows 10X Y Y Rounded corners for top level windows Works on additional Windows form factors ( and Xbox , popups HoloLens, IoT, Surface Hub) Y Y Media Controls Title Bar customization for UWP apps Y Y Acrylic material Y Y Reveal Highlight Z Y Rounded corners for top level windows and popups Y Media Controls Y <InkCanvas> Y <Map Control> X

Legend:

Y – Included, or planned to be included

X – Partial Capability

Z – Stretch goal

Source: Microsoft