Microsoft today announced the release of WinUI 3.0 feature roadmap. The feature roadmap table included below will offer you the status on WinUI 3 features, and the expected date of availability. As you can expect from any project development, there might be changes in the below plan. You can check the source link periodically for the latest updates.
WinUI 3 is a UI layer that takes the decoupled UWP XAML Visual Layer, the WinUI 2 library, and combines it with more modern features and capabilities. This layer can be used in any Desktop app or UWP app.
WinUI 3.0 feature roadmap:
|Customer Capability
|Preview 2 (July 2020)
|Preview 3 (Nov 2020)
|Reunion 0.8 (May 2021)
|Reunion 1.0 or beyond
|WinUI in Desktop (Win32) apps
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Supports MSIX Deployment
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|WinUI works downlevel to Windows 10 version 1803 and above
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|.NET 5 Support for Desktop apps
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
<SwapChainPanel>
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Chromium-based WebView2
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Title Bar customization for Desktop apps
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Fluent Shadows
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Y
|Input validation for data fields
|X
|X
|X
|Y
|Multi-window support for Desktop apps
|X
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|X
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|X
|X
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Z
|Y
|Rounded corners for top level windows and popups
|Y
|Media Controls
|Y
<InkCanvas>
|Y
<Map Control>
|X
Legend:
Y – Included, or planned to be included
X – Partial Capability
Z – Stretch goal
Source: Microsoft
