Microsoft today announced the release of WinUI 3.0 feature roadmap. The feature roadmap table included below will offer you the status on WinUI 3 features, and the expected date of availability. As you can expect from any project development, there might be changes in the below plan. You can check the source link periodically for the latest updates.

WinUI 3 is a UI layer that takes the decoupled UWP XAML Visual Layer, the WinUI 2 library, and combines it with more modern features and capabilities. This layer can be used in any Desktop app or UWP app.

WinUI 3.0 feature roadmap:

Customer CapabilityPreview 2 (July 2020)Preview 3 (Nov 2020)WinUI 3.0 (Preview 4 (Feb 2021)Post-3.0 (3.x releasesReunion 0.5 (March 2021)Reunion 0.8 (May 2021)Reunion 1.0 or beyond
WinUI in Desktop (Win32) appsYYYYYY
Supports MSIX DeploymentYYYYYY
WinUI works downlevel to Windows 10 version 1803 and aboveYYYYYY
.NET 5 Support for Desktop appsYYYYYY
<SwapChainPanel>YYYYYY
Chromium-based WebView2YYYYYY
Title Bar customization for Desktop appsXYXYYYYY
Fluent ShadowsXXXYXXY
Input validation for data fieldsXXZXYXXY
Multi-window support for Desktop apps (separate threads)XXYYYYY
ARM64Multi-window support for Desktop apps (same thread)YXXYY
Drag and dropARM64 supportYYYYY
Off-thread input for SwapChainPanelsDrag and dropYYYYY
RenderTargetBitmapOff-thread input for SwapChainPanelsXYXYYYY
Ready for production appsRenderTargetBitmapXYXYXXY
Supports non-MSIX deploymentMouse cursor customizationYYYYY
Animated NET 5Gif Ssupport for UWP appsYYYYY
XAMLVirtualSurfaceImageSource (IslandsVSIS) supportYYYY
Works on Windows 10XReady for production appsYYY
Works on additional Windows form factors (Xbox, HoloLens, IoT, Surface Hub)Supports non-MSIX deploymentYY
Title.Bar customizationNET 5 Support for UWP appsYY
Acrylic materialXAML IslandsYY
Reveal HighlightWorks on Windows 10XYY
Rounded corners for top level windowsWorks on additional Windows form factors (andXboxpopupsHoloLens, IoT, Surface Hub)YY
Media ControlsTitle Bar customization for UWP appsYY
Acrylic materialYY
Reveal HighlightZY
Rounded corners for top level windows and popupsY
Media ControlsY
<InkCanvas>Y
<Map Control>X

Legend:

Y – Included, or planned to be included

X – Partial Capability

Z – Stretch goal

Source: Microsoft

