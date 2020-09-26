We reported yesterday that a gigantic trove of old Windows operating system source code leaked into 4Chan.

The 43 GB torrent included code for:

Windows XP

Windows Server 2003

MS DOS 3.30

MS DOS 6.0

Windows 2000

Windows CE 3

Windows CE 4

Windows CE 5

Windows Embedded 7

Windows Embedded CE

Windows NT 3.5

Windows NT 4

The code is already being picked apart by enthusiasts, who found all kinds of goodies, including old Windows XP themes.

So far Microsoft has not commented on the leak, but Thurrott.com managed to get a one-line response from the software giant, with Microsoft saying “We are investigating the matter.”

Even though Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 are very old operating systems, complete source code leak of them is a huge security concern because even modern OS like Windows 10 will have several source code files that are untouched from Windows XP days. Hackers can go through the old source code and find bugs to exploit them on Windows 10.