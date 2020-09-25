Microsoft’s Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 source code leaked online

The source code of Microsoft’s Windows XP operating system was leaked online today. In addition to Windows XP, this also include source code of popular Windows Server 2003 OS. You can find the full list of contents that are part of this huge leak.

Windows XP

Windows Server 2003

MS DOS 3.30

MS DOS 6.0

Windows 2000

Windows CE 3

Windows CE 4

Windows CE 5

Windows Embedded 7

Windows Embedded CE

Windows NT 3.5

Windows NT 4

The whole 43GB content was posted as a torrent on the 4chan forum. We could not confirm whether the leaked source code is real or not. Microsoft has not yet responded on this huge source leak.

Even though Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 are very old operating systems, complete source code leak of them is a huge security concern. Because even modern OS like Windows 10 will have several source code files that are untouched from Windows XP days. Hackers can go through the old source code and find bugs to exploit them on Windows 10.

via: BleepingComputer