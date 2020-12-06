Microsoft is currently selling a set of Ugly Sweaters commemorating Windows history, but if you want to also dress up your PC for the festive season, you can now download free Ugly Sweater wallpaper with a Microsoft theme in a variety of resolutions, up to 4K, from the WallpaperHub.

Gallery

The wallpaper is available with the Microsoft Logo and OneDrive theme.

If your fandom stretches a bit further you can of course still purchase an official Windows Ugly Sweater this Christmas season, with proceedings of the sale benefitting Girls Who Code.

The company is offering three versions of the Windows Ugly Sweater, last available in 2018, with the sweaters inspired by Windows 95, Windows XP and MS Paint.

Each sweater is retailing for $60 and are selling fast. For every purchase of a Windows Holiday Sweater from the Xbox Gear Shop between December 1, 2020– December 23, while supplies last, Microsoft will donate $20.00 USD to Girls who Code.

Grab a copy of Microsoft’s latest softwear from the Xbox Store here, and see the wallpaper collection at WallpaperHub here.