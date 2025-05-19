Windows Has a Built-In Battery Report - Here’s How to Actually Use It

Very few users know that Windows has a hidden tool that shows exactly how your laptop battery performs, and when it’s time to replace it. And unfortunately, the Windows Battery Report feature isn’t buried in the Settings app.

To get started, you need to run a command to generate it. Open Command Prompt in administrator mode and type:

powercfg /batteryreport

Hit Enter, and the report would be saved on the path returned by the Command Prompt.

The HTML file contains all the detailed stats, including battery health, full charge capacity, usage history, and estimated life. The report opens in your browser, revealing how the battery has degraded over time. It can show whether software, settings, or age is draining performance.

An example image of a Windows Battery Report.

If the full charge capacity has dropped far below the design capacity, your battery is fading. Frequent charging cycles and heat accelerate wear. Comparing recent usage and charge history can help you spot patterns or apps that hog power.

This tool doesn’t fix battery issues, but it gives you the data to decide your next move, whether to change habits or get a replacement.

You can find more help from Microsoft’s Windows 10 and 11 support in this report. If your laptop isn’t holding a charge like it used to, now’s the time to check the numbers.