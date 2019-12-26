Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Staircases PREMIUM,’ the new theme pack contains high-quality 4K wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Rising, descending, and gracefully curving, take in the beauty of these 12 architectural staircases. The images in this premium 4k Windows 10 theme are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Staircases PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link.

via Walkingcat