Windows 11 is designed to be a calmer and more pleasant operating system but Microsoft may also be aiming for a more moody look.

Windows insider Paul Thurrott is claiming that Microsoft plans to ship the OS in Dark Mode by default.

Windows 11 will ship in dark mode by default. Interesting. — Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) July 16, 2021

The operating system of course does have a very pleasant dark theme, as can be seen below, but so far the Insider builds have defaulted to the more iPad-like Light Theme.

There is some concern that Dark Mode may not look good on every monitor, and darker screens can be less legible for older eyes.

