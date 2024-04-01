Windows 11 users are asking Microsoft to bring back this Windows 7 feature

Windows 11 Calendar flyout has lots of limitations, including not allowing users to create events. It can be a big pain point if you use the feature in Windows 10. But for those who’re switching to Windows 11 directly from Windows 7, it’ll take some time to adjust to the new OS. And in some cases, it might seem like Windows 7 is better.

Some users on Reddit have pointed out an important feature that is available in Windows 7 but is currently missing in Windows 11. People used to get notifications related to Daylight Saving Time (DST) in the clock flyout in Windows 7, but neither the clock flyout nor the Daylight Saving Time notifications can be found anywhere in Windows 11. A number of users are now suggesting Microsoft bring those DST notifications back to Windows 11.

DST is a practice of bringing forward the clocks by one hour during springtime and setting them back to the previous in the fall period. Now if you’re using Windows 7 in one of the countries that observe DST, you’ll get a notification in the Clock flyout telling you about when DST begins or ends. Microsoft no longer notifies Windows 11 users about DST, something that has irked many users on Reddit. Some users have also posted feedback to the Microsoft Feedback Hub, requesting to bring back the functionality.

A lot of the time, Microsoft responds to feedback when the feature requests are currently being worked on or plans to add in the future. We’ve seen no such response from the software giant on the feedback, which means we don’t know when, or if, it’ll come to Windows 11. If you too want it, you can upvote the feedback: the more feedback it’ll get, the better the chances of Microsoft adding it back to Windows 11. You can upvote here.