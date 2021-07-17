Windows 11 will be able to install Android apps both via side-loading and also via the Amazon App Store.

A recent change by Google to move to App Bundles is expected to reduce the availability of APKs, which will have an impact on the ability to sideload apps, as App Bundles are more fragmented, including only the bits specific to a single device and not necessarily all the assets.

The good news is that Amazon has recently announced that they are working to support App Bundles in the Amazon App Store, which should mean barriers to porting apps from Google Play to the Amazon App Store would be limited, and Windows 11 users may still have access to such apps via the Amazon App Store.

Unlike Google Amazon is not making App Bundles mandatory, which will hopefully mean Windows 11 users will have maximum access and compatability.

via GHacks