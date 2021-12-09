Microsoft has released a new theme pack called “Pantone Color of the Year 2022” for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. The new Windows theme pack contains a number of high-quality wallpapers, and the best thing about these wallpapers is that they are free! You can now download the new theme pack for free from the Microsoft Store. The description of the latest theme reads as follows:

Live in color with these four custom images of the Windows bloom re-imagined using the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri, a dynamic blue hue that blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red.

Once you’re done with the download and installation process, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

You can download the Windows 11 theme pack from the below link. Alternatively, you can head over to the Microsoft Store and search for the theme.

via Alumia