The latest January survey published by AdDuplex says that Windows 11 usage share has grown to 16.1 percent this month. Compared to the November data, which suggested nearly 8.6 percent of PCs were running Windows 11, the latest numbers are quite encouraging as they show that Microsoft’s new desktop OS has doubled its usage share in just two months.

Microsoft aggressively promoted Windows 11 since it first came out in public, and it seems that all those marketing efforts are paying off. We may see a dramatic rise in the Windows 11 usage share in the next few months as the company is confirmed to add a bunch of useful new features to Windows 11 in February. However, many older PCs can’t upgrade to Microsoft’s latest desktop operating system, which might negatively impact the Windows 11 adoption rate, something Microsoft needs to worry about.

The January survey also shows that Windows 10 21H1 is still at the top of the ladder with a market share of 28.6 percent, while Windows 10 20H2 is a close second with a 26.3 percent market share. Windows 10 21H2 market share, meanwhile, has gone up from 3.7% in November to 12.1% this month. Other versions of Windows 10 claim a single-digit market share. Notably, 0.4 percent of PCs are currently running Windows 11 Insider builds.

However, it’s worth noting that around 60,000 Windows 10, 11 PCs running the AdDuplex monitoring software were surveyed to give us insight into the market share of various versions of Windows. Needless to say, 60,000 is a small sample size, so what AdDuplex has published doesn’t paint the complete picture, so you should take this with a pinch of salt.