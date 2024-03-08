Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

To end the week, Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22635.3286 for PCs enrolled in the Beta Channel. This build mainly brings some bug fixes but has one notable new feature. Insiders with the toggle switch in Windows Update for “get the latest updates as they are available” will notice a new action for Copilot, showing actions as you copy text.

Microsoft says this feature can “accelerate and enhance your work.” It works in a pretty nifty way too, as whenever you’ve copied text, you’ll see that the standard Copilot icon to the side of the Taskbar will animate and change to an icon of a pencil. This indicates that Copilot can help, and once you hover over the icon, you’ll see new actions for what you can do with the text. Examples include options to send it to a chat, explain the text, or even summarize it. Check it out below.

Also related, Microsoft now supports the option to launch Copilot when you drag an image over the Copilot icon to the side of the taskbar. Dropping the image into the text box will allow you to type actions that you want to take based on whatever the image was.

That’s the only major new feature in this Beta Channel build. Also, Microsoft has fixed an issue causing Settings to crash for some Insiders when going to System > Nearby Sharing. Microsoft even fixed the issue causing an increase of explorer.exe crashes for Insiders in the Beta Channel in the last two flights.

We’re looking forward to seeing more features for Copilot soon. Microsoft announced that it’ll be holding an online event on March 21, where it’s expected to talk about how it will advance the new era of work with Copilot. Also expected at the event are new Surface devices like the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.