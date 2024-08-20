Windows 11 23H2 & 22H2 to get precise mouse pointer that 24H2 users have been using

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has now launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4076 (KB5041873) for folks in the Beta channel, featuring a few additions that could make your mouse scrolling experience a little better.

Windows 11 is getting two new mouse-related options in Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mouse. One is a toggle that “enhances pointer position” and a dropdown for “Scrolling direction” that lets you choose either “Down motion scrolls down” or vice versa.

A trusted Windows 11 insider @phantomofearth points out that it’s coming to 23H2 and 22H2 versions, besides 24H2. We’ve independently verified it, and it checked out. Here’s what it looks like:

Speaking of the update, Microsoft also brought a lot of improvements here and there. Key updates include fixes for issues in File Explorer, Voice Access, and other areas, while some features, like the Studio Effects icon, have been temporarily disabled.

As for fixed issues, the build also addresses problems related to Wi-Fi data transmission, memory leaks, and Windows Defender.

In fact, Microsoft has returned a few insider builds for its Windows 11 insider channels—not just with one but four cumulative updates across different channels.

Folks in the Release Preview channel—the closest one to the stable, final version for the Windows update—are seeing a gradual rollout for this Windows Share feature for Android. Basically, you can now share content to your Android device from the Windows Share window by pairing your Android device to your PC via the Link to Windows app on mobile and Phone Link on PC.