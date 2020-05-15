Microsoft has been pushing for one single version of Windows that can run on every type of devices for a long time and while the company failed terribly in doing so in the past, the Redmond giant now seems to be quite close to having a truly “One Windows” ecosystem, thanks to Windows 10X, a new edition of Windows 10 designed for dual-screen devices like Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Neo but will eventually be for all devices, or at least that’s the plan for now.

Windows 10X is still in the developmental phase and as is the case with every other OS that is in the initial stage of development, some issues are emerging in Microsoft’s upcoming OS.

According to sources familiar with the development, Microsoft is not satisfied with the performance of a number of Win32 apps when virtualized on 10X. When in the background, these apps are struggling to perform basic tasks such as screen sharing, sending notifications when they’re minimized(via Windowslatest). What is even worse is the fact that some legacy apps are facing compatibility issues.

For those who don’t have much knowledge about Windows 10X, it will run Win32 desktop apps, Univeral Windows Apps (UWP) as well as Progressive Web Apps (PWA), and for each one of these different types of apps, the OS will have a dedicated container. This will, in turn, mean you’ll have more battery life, faster updates, and improved security.

While we don’t have much knowledge as to what might be the cause behind these issues, it’s highly likely that it’s the Win32 container that is causing the issue because so far, PWAs and UWPs are having no such issues.

The good news is that Microsoft has almost a year to fix all these issues as it recently pushed the release of Windows 10X to 2021.