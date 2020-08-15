It’s been three months since Microsoft announced Windows 10 Version 2004(a.k.a. Windows 10 May 2020 Update) for the general public, but as was the case with previous major Windows 10 updates, Windows 10 Version 2004 was not made available for every device. While this is understandable, many of Microsoft’s own Surface products didn’t receive the update, leaving everyone no choice but to think that Microsoft released the May 2020 update to the public too early.

Luckily, things are finally starting to look brighter for some Surface users as Microsoft is now pushing the Windows 10 Version 2004 to many of its Surface devices. Microsoft appears to be making the Windows 10 May 2020 update available on Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Pro 5 via Windows Update.

I received the Windows 10 May 2020 update on my Surface Laptop 2 via the Windows Update yesterday. The installation process was smooth as I didn’t run into any sort of problems while installing it. According to a Reddit thread, Microsoft has also rolled out the latest Windows 10 Update to Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 5. Users who installed the update in their Surface Pro X or Surface Pro 5 were able to install the update without facing any issues.

Windows 10 Version 2004 comes with a number of exciting new features, which include the ability to authenticate into your account using your PIN while in Safe mode, new Cortana app, a new “Performance” tab in Task Manager, new refinements for the notification settings, and many more. The major Windows update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements. You can find out more about Windows 10 Version 2004 update here.

How many of you’re using a Surface PC? If you’re using a Surface., did you receive the Windows 10 May 2020 Update on your device? Let us know in the comments below.