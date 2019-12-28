Windows 10 Theme: Celebrate 2020 with Microsoft’s ‘Fireworks on New Year’s’ theme pack

Microsoft released a new theme pack of free wallpapers to celebrate the new year.

Simply titled ‘Fireworks on New Year’s,’ the description of the high-quality wallpaper selection reads as follows:

Celebrate the New Year with spectacular fireworks displays in some of the most beautiful cities around the world. This free 16-image set of Windows themes travels from Singapore to Montreal, Berlin to Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur to Amsterdam.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Fireworks on New Year’s’ theme pack from this link.

via HTNovo