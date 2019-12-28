Windows 10 Theme: Celebrate 2020 with Microsoft’s ‘Fireworks on New Year’s’ theme pack

by Rahul

 

Microsoft released a new theme pack of free wallpapers to celebrate the new year.

Simply titled ‘Fireworks on New Year’s,’ the description of the high-quality wallpaper selection reads as follows:

Celebrate the New Year with spectacular fireworks displays in some of the most beautiful cities around the world. This free 16-image set of Windows themes travels from Singapore to Montreal, Berlin to Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur to Amsterdam.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Fireworks on New Year’s’ theme pack from this link.

via HTNovo

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Comments