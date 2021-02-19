Microsoft is adding another section to the Battery page in Windows 10 Settings.

The page is dedicated to battery health, and will let users know their usage pattern and their actual battery capacity.

The section will only be enabled if OEMs declare the initial battery capacity to the OS, and the new section will become available to users with the ‘Sun Valley’ update to Windows 10 later this year.

The presence of the new setting was discovered by Windows hacker Albacore, who has been investigating the hidden settings in the latest versions of Microsoft’s desktop OS. There is of course no guarantee the feature will make it to the final shipped version of the OS, bit it appears pretty polished already, so this seems more likely than not.