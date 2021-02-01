While Windows 10 keeps getting better, one of the areas where Microsoft receives a barrage of criticism is the poor desktop app ecosystem as users believe it’s not on par with the rival platforms. This is set to change as Microsoft is looking forward to improving the Windows 10 inbox apps.

In a job listing, Microsoft says it’s hiring experienced software engineers to make existing Windows 10 inbox apps “best-in-class.” One of the major responsibilities will be to deliver “best-in-class app experiences that promote happiness and productivity on Windows”. Microsoft’s goal is to provide users with “well-crafted native apps that showcase the best of Windows platform and Fluent design.”

Engineers qualified for the post will also require to work with Microsoft and Surface engineering teams, with the PM and design disciplines, and with the developer community. And by doing so, Microsoft believes each member will help one another to achieve more. Needless to say, bettering the design of the Windows 10 inbox apps will also be one of the focus areas for Microsoft.

While Microsoft didn’t share any further details on how it’s going to better the Windows 10 inbox apps, the company is finally taking some serious steps in overhauling the app ecosystem. However, this will be limited to Windows 10 inbox apps, for now, meaning apps like Microsoft Photos will be better, while the experience of using thirds party apps will remain unaffected by this move. Something is better than nothing, nonetheless.

It’s worth noting, however, Microsoft didn’t give us a timeline as to when we will be able to see these changes in Microsoft’s desktop operating system.

Besides the inbox apps, Microsoft is planning to make major changes to the taskbar, Start Menu, and Action Center of its desktop operating system. These changes are expected to come with Windows 10 21H2 update, which is also popularly known as Windows 10 Sun Valley update. The update is expected to arrive in the fall of 2021.

How many of you’re excited about these changes? Let’s know down in the comments.

via WindowsLatest