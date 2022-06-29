Microsoft released an optional update for Windows 11 users last week, adding new features and bug fixes. And now, after a week, Microsoft has released an optional update KB5014666 (19042.1806, 19043.1806, and 19044.1806) for Windows 10 users. This too, adds several new features and fixes.

For those unversed, an optional update means your system won’t download and install it automatically. You will have to manually check for the update and install it from the Windows update page. It will appear on Windows 10 21H2, 21H1, and Windows Server 20H2.

Windows 10 KB5014666 new features

Windows 10 KB5014666 fixes

To download and install the optional update, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates. If you’ve already downloaded it, tell us about your experience with it in the comments section.