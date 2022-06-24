Microsoft has recently released an optional update KB5014668 for Windows 11 non-Insiders. This is an optional update, meaning your system won’t download and install it automatically if you don’t want to. However, KB5014668 is an important update for many as it adds a new feature and other improvements.

The noteworthy new feature in KB5014668 is called ‘Search highlights,’ which “present notable and interesting moments of what’s special about each day—like holidays, anniversaries, and other educational moments in time both globally and in your region.” For enterprise customers, it will also present the latest updates from your organization and suggest people, files, and more. Additionally, it takes to OS build to 22000.778.

However, Windows 11 KB5014668 will be rolled out in phases over the next several weeks. It will be available broadly in the coming months. If you don’t install it right now, Microsoft will include all the changes and improvements in the next Patch Tuesday update. That means even if you don’t like ‘Search highlights,’ refusing to download KB5014668 isn’t the solution.

The latest optional update also includes a ton of improvements and fixes. For IT admins, Microsoft has also highlighted some known issues. Below is the complete official changelog.

Windows 11 KB5014668 changelog

Below is the known issue and its workaround.

To download and install the optional update, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates. If you’ve already downloaded it, tell us about your experience with it in the comments section.