Microsoft latest Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 Version 1909 and 1903 that is Windows 10 KB4549951 update is reportedly causing multiple issues for those who installed the update as well as for those who’re trying to install it. Interestingly, though, the KB4549951 update changelog doesn’t include any known issues.

Upon installing the update, users are given generic error messages like 0x8007000d, 0x800f081f, 0x80073701, etc. And now since the update offers some important security features, not being able to install the update is a matter of concern.

What is even worse is that after installing the update, you’ll face a bunch of other issues that will ultimately intervene in your workflow. After installing the Windows 10 KB4549951 update, users are now facing issues such as broken Bluetooth and WiFi, connectivity problems, BSOD, poor system performance. Some users are also facing a complete system crash.

“I updated (KB4549951) my Window 10 on 15.04.20. After updating, Bluetooth stops working. Now Bluetooth is not showing in Device Manager. I tried to uninstall Updates but still, it is not showing. What to do now. My Laptop supports Bluetooth,” a user wrote on Microsoft forum.

“After this update, my pc cannot connect to the internet. I can see the wifi adapter in the device manager and there are no problems reported. No available networks show to connect too,” another user noted.

A number of users are complaining about the BSOD problem. “I noticed that after installing the KB4549951 update, I get BSODs with the error “KERNEL MODE HEAP CORRUPTION” whenever I try to do something seemingly CPU-heavy (watching livestreams/conferences, even trying to look at the Event Viewer). I did some experimenting and noticed that the update was seemingly the cause of the BSOD – everything else seems to be fine,” a user wrote.

Microsoft hasn’t acknowledged any of the issues yet, so we have no official solutions to get rid of these issues. Nevertheless, as always, you can always uninstall the cumulative update and that will, hopefully, no longer cause any of the aforementioned problems. However, it’s worth noting that uninstalling the update will make your PC more vulnerable to attacks as your PC is missing the important security patch. If you want to still go ahead, you can follow the below steps to uninstall the Windows 10 KB4549951 update.

HOW TO UNINSTALL Windows 10 KB4549951 UPDATE

Hit Windows+I to open the Settings app Click the “Update & security” option. On the “Update & security” screen. Switch to the “Windows Update” tab. Click the “View update history” option. Click the “Uninstall updates” link.

If you’ve installed the latest Windows 10 cumulative., are you facing any issues? Let us know in the comments below.

via Windowslatest