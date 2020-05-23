Windows 10 IoT to get a major update with several new features

During Build 2020 early this week, Microsoft announced that the Windows 10 IoT platform will get several new features and updates in the coming year.

Some of the improvements coming to Windows 10 IoT OS includes expanded silicon support, OS size reduction of up to 40% to enable smaller-footprint devices. Some of the new cloud capabilities that will be coming next year include over-the-air (OTA) updates and capabilities to run Linux workloads on Windows through support for Linux Containers with Azure IoT Edge on Windows. Microsoft will release these features in preview in the coming months and they will be generally available in 2021.

Microsoft also announced that the next long-term supported release of Windows will converge Windows 10 IoT Core and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise is a full version of Windows 10 that delivers enterprise manageability and security to IoT solutions whereas the Windows 10 IoT Core provides an optimized platform for building smaller and low cost industry devices like IoT gateways.

We will get more information from Microsoft on Windows 10 IoT convergence next week.

Source: Microsoft