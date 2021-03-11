Windows 10 devices with KB5000802 update causes blue screen during print operation

Early this week, Microsoft released KB5000802 (OS Builds 19041.867 and 19042.867) for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows Server, version 20H2 devices. This update is causing blue screen of death error for some users. After installing this update, users will receive an APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error with a blue screen when attempting to print to certain printers in some apps.

Microsoft is currently investigating the issue and will provide an update when more information is available.

Source: Microsoft