As is usually the case, Patch Tuesday is often followed by regret Wednesday and Uninstall Thursday, as problems with the latest Cumulative Update gets revealed.

The latest news are issues with KB5001330, released on Tuesday, which brings many security fixes, but also reportedly is frustrating some gamers.

Gamers on Reddit are reporting the update is resulting in frame rate drops, which are conveniently reversed when the patch is uninstalled.

One writes:

Microsoft forced the april update, but it has the same issues, we had experienced with the previous optional update. Random stutter, unstable fps , vsync seems broken sometimes, if i screen share on discord my fps in games become very unstable with vsync enabled. Uninstalling it makes everything back to normal.

Another agrees:

Yep, it’s happening to me too on an RTX 3070 and R5 3600. Consistent stutter in Doom Eternal. This bug seems to crop up every time Windows puts out an update, and it’s generally resolved by either reinstalling the update multiple times, reinstalling my graphics driver multiple times, or reinstalling my antivirus multiple times. Well, there goes the rest of my day. Seriously, fuck Windows 10. Edit: Ended up just having to completely uninstall the update. Everytime I tried to reinstall it, the stuttering came back, so I guess it’s just an issue with the update rather than driver or OS corruption.

The simplest solution at present appears to be to uninstall the update, which can be done by going to Settings > Update & Security > View Update History page.

Note however that KB5001330 did fix some zero-day vulnerabilities, and that removing the update places your PC at risk.

via GHacks