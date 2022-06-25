Microsoft has released Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1806 (KB5014666) to the Release Preview Channel for those Insiders on Windows 10. The update includes some new features, bug fixes, and improvements. You can read about these fixes in the complete official changelog below.
Windows 11 Build 19044.1806 Changelog
Microsoft’s previously released Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1741(KB5014023) was released earlier this month, though it was mostly about improvements and bug fixes, and no new features were introduced. In related news, Microsoft released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build for Dev Channel Insiders, adding several new features. The software giant also released an optional update for Windows 11 non-Insiders, adding “Search highlights” and several fixes and improvements.
To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates.