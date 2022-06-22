Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25145 to the Dev Channel Insiders, adding a few new features, bug fixes, and changes. OneDrive storage alert and subscription management in Settings and Local Administrator Password Solution are some exciting new features that Insiders will get in the update.

The complete official changelog is given below.

Changelog

The update includes the following new features:

Build 25145 also adds several improvements and changes, about which you can learn more below in the official changelog.

Changes and improvements

Changes for IT admin

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25145 includes the following fixes:

However, this Dev Channel build also includes known issues you should be aware of. The known issues are given below.

To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates. If you’re an Insider in the Release Preview Channel, share your experience in the comments section.