Microsoft releases August 2022 Patch update (KB5016616) for Windows 10

Microsoft has released the August Patch Tuesday update for all the supported versions of Windows 10 through KB5016616. As you would expect, the August Patch doesn’t bring any new features. Apart from security fixes, KB5016616 adds fixes for an issue that affects the printing of files you submit to a printer. It also fixes a known issue related to Input Indicator and Language Bar.

KB5016616 is now rolling out to all supported versions of Windows 10, including 21H2, 21H1, and Windows Server 20H2, taking OS Builds to OS Builds 19042.1889, 19043.1889, and 19044.1889. You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about what’s been fixed.

Changelog

Highlights

KB5016616 also has some known issues, but the good thing is that there are no major ones. Microsoft also posted workarounds so that you can fix those issues on your own. You can learn more about these known issues and fixes below.

Known issues

Microsoft has also released the August Patch for Windows 11, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7.

In the meantime, you can download the Patch Tuesday update on your Windows 10 PC by navigating to Settings > Windows update. You can also download and install the update manually by visiting the Microsoft Update Catalog website.